Publicis takes CCI to court in price-fixing probe

Publicis is also challenging CCI's summons

On August 11, 2024, Publicis's Indian arm (TLG India) asked the Delhi High Court to order CCI to show them the files after earlier requests were ignored.

Meanwhile, CCI summoned Publicis's South Asia chief for contracts and revenue details—a move Publicis is also challenging in court.

If the investigation finds proof of cartel activity, these companies could be hit with serious fines: up to three times their profits from any violations or 10% of their global turnover.

For now, everything is still under wraps as the probe continues.