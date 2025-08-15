India says no to ditching US dollar for rupee trade

India faces nearly 50% US tariffs

India's sticking with the dollar comes as it faces nearly 50% US tariffs—punishment for buying Russian oil during the Ukraine war.

With big economic ties and tech needs linked to the US, India is playing it safe: open to more rupee-based trade but not ready to fully break away from the global dollar system.

All eyes are on how India balances pressure from both sides ahead of a key diplomatic visit in early 2026.