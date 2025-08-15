Logistics woes: D2C brands call out shipping aggregators

Last-mile delivery issues add to the mess

Smaller brands often get left behind as aggregators focus on bigger clients, turning logistics from a growth booster into a major pain point.

On top of that, inconsistent last-mile delivery just adds to the mess.

Some companies, like Velocity with its new Shipfast service, are trying to bring more transparency to the process.

But if these problems stick around, they could slow down India's booming e-commerce scene—which is expected to hit $170-190 billion by 2030 according to Bain & Co. and Flipkart.