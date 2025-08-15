NHIT to raise ₹9,000cr via private bond placement: Details here

NHIT's journey so far

NHIT will mostly issue zero-coupon bonds with staggered maturities of three to 10 years—this helps spread out repayments smartly.

Since launching in 2020, NHIT has invested about ₹46,000 crore in 26 toll roads across 12 states.

The trust boasts AAA-rated debt thanks to strong support from NHAI and big-name investors like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan Board.