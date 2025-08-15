Hedge funds double down on tech, fueled by AI momentum

Tech giants—think NVIDIA , Microsoft , Alphabet, and Meta—now make up almost a third of the S&P 500's value and have helped push the index up 10% so far this year. Hedge funds are moving away from slower sectors like retail and aerospace to focus on where they see real growth: AI-driven companies.

Big bets on big names

Bridgewater more than doubled its NVIDIA stake to $1.14 billion and boosted holdings in Microsoft and Alphabet.

Tiger Global added Amazon and chipmaker Lam Research; Discovery Capital picked up more Meta, cloud player CoreWeave (which is backed by NVIDIA), and even stuck with UnitedHealth despite its recent dip.

The message is clear: hedge funds are betting that AI will keep powering tech—and their portfolios—ahead.