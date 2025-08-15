Next Article
GST Council meeting on August 21 to discuss tax rates
State ministers, led by Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, are meeting next week to discuss GST rates, including possible reductions on various products.
This comes after some opposition leaders suggested keeping current tax rates because of concerns about government revenue.
Still, the government seems ready to rethink how GST works and move forward with reforms.
Separate panel looking at reducing GST for health, term life insurance
There's also a separate panel looking at reducing GST for health and term life insurance, which hasn't faced much pushback.
Any final decisions on tax cuts or changes are expected soon as part of a bigger plan to update India's eight-year-old GST system.
To balance out any lost revenue for states, tweaks to the cess structure are being considered too.