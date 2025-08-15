Next Article
Search.com makes $35B bid for Google Chrome
Search.com just dropped a massive $35 billion offer to buy Google Chrome, edging out Perplexity's previous bid.
With JPMorgan backing the deal, Search.com now has the highest bid to acquire the world's most-used browser.
All this is happening as Google faces a US antitrust case that could shake up who controls Chrome.
What's next for Chrome if search.com wins?
If they win, Search.com wants to bring AI features into Chrome, cut down on annoying ads, share more revenue with publishers, and even offer cash-back perks for users.
The DOJ's case against Google means big changes could be coming soon—and other big names like Yahoo and OpenAI are also eyeing Chrome if it goes up for grabs.