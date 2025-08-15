Jaypee homebuyers finally get their long-awaited apartments

Suraksha's ambitious plan to finish and sell flats

Suraksha has already handed over 1,981 units and is now focused on delivering another 3,800+ homes soon.

With a plan to invest ₹5,500 crore and finish 20,000 homes by 2027, they're also recovering funds from buyers and collecting tolls on the Yamuna Expressway.

The goal: deliver 62 towers by year-end—even as they face regulatory hurdles—and put another 1,100 unsold flats up for grabs once approvals come through.