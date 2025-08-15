Jaypee homebuyers finally get their long-awaited apartments
After waiting nearly a decade, about 4,000 Jaypee homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida are on track to move into their long-promised apartments in this fiscal year.
The Suraksha Group has stepped in to finish what Jaypee Infratech left incomplete, working hard to secure occupation certificates for 40 towers and bring some relief to frustrated buyers.
Suraksha's ambitious plan to finish and sell flats
Suraksha has already handed over 1,981 units and is now focused on delivering another 3,800+ homes soon.
With a plan to invest ₹5,500 crore and finish 20,000 homes by 2027, they're also recovering funds from buyers and collecting tolls on the Yamuna Expressway.
The goal: deliver 62 towers by year-end—even as they face regulatory hurdles—and put another 1,100 unsold flats up for grabs once approvals come through.