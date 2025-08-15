Next Article
Black Box's Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹47 crore
Black Box just posted a 28% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, reaching ₹47 crore.
The boost came from better margins and lower taxes, even though overall revenue dipped compared to last year.
Order backlog hits ₹4,433 crore
Revenue slipped to ₹1,387 crore (down from ₹1,423 crore) as clients delayed buying equipment due to the prevailing tariff environment.
Still, Black Box isn't slowing down—its order backlog hit a solid ₹4,433 crore by June.
The company booked ₹1,506 crore in new orders this quarter (with most being high-value deals).
Whole Time Director Sanjeev Verma says they're aiming for even faster growth and market leadership this year thanks to their strong pipeline.