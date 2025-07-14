China's exports surpass predictions post US trade truce
China's exports jumped 5.8% in June—outperforming forecasts and picking up pace from May.
This boost comes right after a 90-day trade truce with the US, giving Chinese companies a window to ship more goods before an August deadline.
Exports to US still drop, but...
Exports to the US still dropped by 16%, but that's way better than May's massive 34.5% fall.
Meanwhile, China sent even more goods to Southeast Asia and the EU (up 13% and 6.6%), helping make up for weaker sales in America.
China's trade surplus hits $114.8 billion
China's trade surplus hit $114.8 billion in June, thanks to rising exports and a small but notable increase in imports—the first uptick after months of declines.
With Q1 GDP growth at 5.4%, it looks like China is holding steady despite ongoing tariff talks and another big trade deadline coming up soon.