China's factories bounce back after months of slowdown

What this means for China's economy

Analysts think China can hit its 5% growth target for 2025 but suggest more support might be needed.

President Xi is urging a focus on quality rather than pace of growth and has signaled a crackdown on reckless projects.

Even construction and services saw a slight boost last month.

Still, challenges remain—especially with slow industrial output and ongoing troubles in the property sector—so it's not all smooth sailing yet.