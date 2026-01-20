China's got a new game plan to get people spending again Business Jan 20, 2026

China plans to roll out fresh policies for 2026 to 2030 to encourage folks to spend more at home, especially on things like healthcare, elderly care, and leisure.

This follows the country's 5% economic growth in 2025—industrial output was up, but retail sales lagged behind.

Wang Changlin from the NDRC called out "weak demand" as a big issue, while strong exports have been hiding how little people are actually buying locally.

To help fix this, China dropped nearly 9 billion dollars in subsidies for swapping old appliances and electric vehicles.