China's services sector hits a speed bump

Why this matters for China (and beyond)

Services are a big deal for China's recovery, especially now that housing prices and jobs aren't looking great.

The government has tried to get people out and spending—think travel promos and holiday deals—but services still make up just 21% of China's GDP (compared to over 40% in the US).

Even so, thanks to earlier strong months, China could still hit its 5% annual growth target if things don't slow down further.