India is now Pernod Ricard's top market, beating the US and China

What's fueling this? A huge wave of young adults—20 million more reach legal drinking age each year—and rising incomes mean more people are buying both local favorites and premium imports. Pernod Ricard is also betting big on "premiumization" with new launches like Xclamat!on (think whisky, vodka, gin, brandy, rum).

CEO sees even bigger things ahead

Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, says he's confident India will soon be their number one revenue market worldwide.

He puts it simply: "The tailwinds that we are observing in India are structural. So, it's about the demographic dividend as we like to call it."