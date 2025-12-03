India is now Pernod Ricard's top market, beating the US and China
India just became the biggest market by volume for Pernod Ricard—the French company behind Royal Stag, Blenders Pride, Chivas Regal, and Jameson.
In FY2025, Indians bought 67.4 million cases, pushing India ahead of the US and China.
The country now makes up 13% of Pernod Ricard's global sales and brought in over ₹27,000 crore in revenue.
Young drinkers and new brands are driving the boom
What's fueling this? A huge wave of young adults—20 million more reach legal drinking age each year—and rising incomes mean more people are buying both local favorites and premium imports.
Pernod Ricard is also betting big on "premiumization" with new launches like Xclamat!on (think whisky, vodka, gin, brandy, rum).
CEO sees even bigger things ahead
Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, says he's confident India will soon be their number one revenue market worldwide.
He puts it simply: "The tailwinds that we are observing in India are structural. So, it's about the demographic dividend as we like to call it."