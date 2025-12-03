Next Article
Meesho's Valmo races past Delhery in online order volumes
Business
Meesho's in-house delivery arm, Valmo, just pulled ahead of Delhivery for the second quarter of FY26—handling nearly 400 million orders between July and September 2025, while Delhivery managed 246 million.
This win gives Meesho a solid boost as it gears up for its IPO.
Why this matters:
Valmo now handles about 65% of all Meesho shipments, showing how much the company is leaning on its own logistics instead of third-party players like Delhivery.
This shift is shaking up India's logistics scene—analysts say if more e-commerce companies follow suit, it could mean tougher competition for independent delivery firms and change how packages move across the country.