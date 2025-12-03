Delhi HC lets Dr. Reddy's make and export semaglutide, shaking up obesity drug market Business Dec 03, 2025

Big news for the pharma world: The Delhi High Court just gave Dr. Reddy's Labs the green light to manufacture and export semaglutide—a medicine used for diabetes and weight loss—even though Novo Nordisk holds the main patent.

The judge agreed that Dr. Reddy's had some fair points about the patent, which could mean more Indian companies jumping into this ₹850 crore market.