Delhi HC lets Dr. Reddy's make and export semaglutide, shaking up obesity drug market
Big news for the pharma world: The Delhi High Court just gave Dr. Reddy's Labs the green light to manufacture and export semaglutide—a medicine used for diabetes and weight loss—even though Novo Nordisk holds the main patent.
The judge agreed that Dr. Reddy's had some fair points about the patent, which could mean more Indian companies jumping into this ₹850 crore market.
What this means for you
Thanks to this ruling, Dr. Reddy's can send semaglutide to countries where Novo's patent doesn't apply, possibly making these treatments more available (and maybe cheaper) in markets without Novo's patent protection.
With Novo's patent set to expire in March 2026, expect more generic versions soon—good news if you care about affordable healthcare options.
How Novo Nordisk is reacting
Novo Nordisk is keeping things quiet for now, saying they'll wait for the official court order before commenting further.
Meanwhile, they're facing tough competition from Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and have even slashed prices on their own drug Wegovy by 37%.