Harvard's $443 million Bitcoin bet takes a hit
Harvard's investment arm just boosted its Bitcoin holdings to nearly $443 million—making it their biggest single stock holding and a huge jump from last quarter.
But with Bitcoin dropping nearly 20% since October, Harvard is looking at a significant paper loss already.
Why does this matter?
Even though this is less than 1% of Harvard's massive endowment, it shows how big institutions are starting to take crypto seriously—and also how risky that can be.
More universities like Brown and Emory are dipping into Bitcoin too, hinting that digital assets are becoming mainstream.
What's the bigger picture?
Harvard isn't just betting on Bitcoin—they've also doubled their gold holdings and cut back on tech stocks, likely trying to protect against economic uncertainty and a weaker US dollar.
It's all part of a bigger trend: traditional players testing out new ways to keep their money growing in unpredictable times.