Chinese AI chipmaker Cambricon warns investors, shares fall 9%

Cambricon's ambitious revenue targets and market volatility

Investors have been piling in thanks to hopes that Beijing will keep backing AI and other new tech—even as the economy faces headwinds.

Cambricon is aiming big: it expects revenue to jump from 1.2 billion yuan last year to as much as 7 billion yuan this year.

Meanwhile, another company in the sector—Dosilicon Co.—had trading paused due to wild price swings, showing just how jumpy China's chip market is right now.

Despite all this turbulence, Cambricon remains focused on its growth strategy.