Rupee's record low against yuan could benefit Indian exporters Business Aug 29, 2025

The Indian rupee just hit a record low of 12.33 against the offshore Chinese yuan this Friday, after slipping 1.2% in a week and nearly 6% over four months.

Oddly enough, this could actually help a segment of Indian exporters, especially now that the US has imposed an additional 25% tariff on goods from India, bringing the total to 50%, which is double the previous rate.