Chip stocks drop as TurboQuant threatens to reduce memory needs

TurboQuant can cut memory required to run large language models

TurboQuant can cut the memory required to run large language models by at least a factor of six, which could lower training or deployment costs, though it does not imply a guaranteed sixfold reduction in cost.

This could help with current memory shortages and lower prices for gadgets.

Analyst Shawn Kim says it might boost AI efficiency without losing performance, which sounds like a win for both tech fans and the industry.