This is the third consecutive quarter of growth for the index

CII's Business Confidence Index hits 5-quarter high: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:21 pm Jan 18, 202604:21 pm

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has reported a significant rise in its Business Confidence Index (BCI), which has hit a five-quarter high of 66.5 in Q3 FY26. This is the third consecutive quarter of growth for the index, reflecting an optimistic outlook among businesses regarding demand, profitability, and investment conditions. The survey was conducted during the first to third week of December 2025 and covered over 175 firms across different sectors and regions.