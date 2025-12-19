Cipla, Pfizer India partner to market 4 brands in India

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer India and Cipla have announced a strategic partnership. Under the deal, Cipla will exclusively market and distribute four key Pfizer brands in India. The agreement covers cough syrups Corex Dx and Corex LS, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Dolonex, proton pump inhibitor Neksium, and oral antibiotic Dalacin C in India.

Manufacturing details Pfizer to continue manufacturing, supplying medicines Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source, and supply these medicines to Cipla for the Indian market. The companies haven't disclosed any financial details about the deal with Pfizer India. Achin Gupta, Global COO of Cipla Ltd., said their distribution capabilities will help reach patients who need these medicines the most.

Enhanced access Cipla's distribution network to enhance access Gupta further emphasized that this partnership with Pfizer fits into their strategy of strengthening presence across key therapy areas. He added it will improve access to high-quality treatments, in line with Cipla's purpose of "Caring for Life." Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President at Pfizer India, echoed these sentiments and said the collaboration would effectively meet healthcare needs of millions across India.

Strategic collaboration Partnership combines Pfizer's innovation with Cipla's distribution network The Cipla-Pfizer partnership is the first of its kind in India, where Pfizer has been operating for over 75 years. Nevatia said the deal combines Pfizer's legacy of innovation and quality with Cipla's extensive distribution network. This strategic collaboration is expected to address healthcare needs of millions across India effectively.