Cipla to sell Eli Lilly's popular weight-loss drug in India

Eli Lilly has teamed up with Cipla to market its popular weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India. The medication, which is used for diabetes and obesity management, will be sold under the brand name 'Yurpeak.' It will be available in six different dose strengths as a once-weekly injection. Eli Lilly will manufacture the drug while Cipla will handle marketing and distribution.