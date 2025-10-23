Cipla to sell Eli Lilly's popular weight-loss drug in India
What's the story
Eli Lilly has teamed up with Cipla to market its popular weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India. The medication, which is used for diabetes and obesity management, will be sold under the brand name 'Yurpeak.' It will be available in six different dose strengths as a once-weekly injection. Eli Lilly will manufacture the drug while Cipla will handle marketing and distribution.
Product details
Yurpeak will come as pre-filled injector pen
Yurpeak will come as a pre-filled injector pen, similar to Lilly's Mounjaro Kwikpen. This feature will allow healthcare providers to customize treatment plans according to individual patient needs. The drug will be available in six dose strengths - 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5mg, 10mg, 12.5mg and 15mg - and priced similarly as Mounjaro.
Market performance
Mounjaro's sales have doubled since March launch
Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro in India in late March for diabetes and obesity treatment. The drug was initially available in 2.5mg and 5mg vials before receiving approval from the Indian drug regulator for the Kwikpen device in June. Since its launch, Mounjaro's sales have more than doubled within months, highlighting its popularity among consumers.
Drug classification
GLP-1 receptor agonists
Mounjaro contains active ingredient tirzepatide, a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists. These medications help control blood sugar levels and slow down digestion, making patients feel fuller for longer periods. The collaboration between Eli Lilly and Cipla is expected to make this effective weight-loss drug more accessible to Indian consumers.