Citius TransNet InvIT opens at ₹104.50, raises ₹1,105 cr

Investors bid nearly 64 cr units

Investors rushed in, bidding for nearly 64 crore units when only about 6.14 crore were available, a clear sign of confidence in Citius TransNet's game plan.

The trust manages a mix of toll and annuity road projects across nine states, but despite this big network, it reported a net loss recently due to high costs.

Even so, traffic on their roads has grown steadily (up 7% over two years), and the weighted average residual concession life of the toll assets is 12.93 years.