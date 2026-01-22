'Civil unrest': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urges slow, careful AI rollout

Why Dimon wants a slower approach

Dimon believes companies shouldn't rush into AI without thinking about how it affects real people.

"Should you do it all at once if two million people go from driving a truck and making $150,000 a year to a next job [that] might be $25,000? No, you'll have civil unrest," he said.

He suggests retraining programs and wage support for workers whose jobs get replaced by AI.