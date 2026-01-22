'Civil unrest': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urges slow, careful AI rollout
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, says moving too fast with AI could spark civil unrest—especially if people suddenly lose good jobs.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he compared AI's impact to electricity or the internet but warned it's spreading even quicker.
Why Dimon wants a slower approach
Dimon believes companies shouldn't rush into AI without thinking about how it affects real people.
"Should you do it all at once if two million people go from driving a truck and making $150,000 a year to a next job [that] might be $25,000? No, you'll have civil unrest," he said.
He suggests retraining programs and wage support for workers whose jobs get replaced by AI.
Dimon's track record on tech issues
JPMorgan already uses AI for things like fraud detection and customer service.
Dimon is known for his strong opinions.