Claim insurance in minutes? Here's how Indians are doing it
What's the story
In the era of digitization, filing an insurance claim has become a breeze for policyholders in India.
Thanks to online platforms, the once tedious process involving stacks of paperwork and extended wait times can now be accomplished with just a few clicks.
This article will walk Indian policyholders through the crucial steps and tips for efficiently managing digital insurance claims.
Know your policy
Understand your policy details
Before filing a claim, make sure you fully understand your insurance policy's coverage, exclusions, and terms and conditions.
Having a clear understanding of what your policy covers can prevent unpleasant surprises during the claim process.
For example, if you're filing a health insurance claim, check the list of network hospitals where cashless facility is available.
Timely filing
Register your claim promptly
Once an accident happens and you need to make a claim, act quickly.
Most insurance companies have a specific time limit in which you have to inform them about an accident. If you wait too long, they might refuse your claim.
There is usually a simple form to fill out on the digital platform or an email address to notify them immediately.
Keep records
Document everything
The importance of documentation cannot be overstated when filing any insurance claim.
Take pictures of damages (for property or vehicle insurance), secure medical reports (for health claims), or report to the police (for theft-related claims).
Providing these documents digitally along with your claim can speed up the verification process and increase your chances of a favorable outcome.
Stay updated
Follow up regularly
Once you've filed your claim online, monitor its status by frequently visiting the insurer's website or app - that's where they update the progress.
If the insurer needs more info from your end, respond quickly to prevent hold-ups in claim processing.
Being actively involved during this stage means you're always in the loop about what's happening with your case.
Seek assistance
Utilize customer support
If you're ever unsure or have questions during the claims process, don't hesitate to contact customer support.
Many insurers provide 24/7 assistance through chatbots on their websites or apps and helpline numbers for direct communication.
This can save you time and frustration, quickly resolving any concerns and guiding you on what to do next.