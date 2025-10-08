Claude AI's India journey: Amodei's visit, new office in Bengaluru

Claude AI to speak Indian languages

India is now Anthropic's second-biggest market after the US, with demand for AI tools booming.

Anthropic wants to make its Claude AI smarter in Indian languages like Hindi and Tamil, and is eyeing partnerships with giants like Reliance and local startups—especially for education and healthcare.

Amodei's visit, including a dinner hosted by Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani for select founders, shows just how seriously global AI players are taking India right now.