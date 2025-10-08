Next Article
Claude AI's India journey: Amodei's visit, new office in Bengaluru
Business
Dario Amodei, Anthropic's co-founder, is in India this week for meetings with Infosys execs, just as the company announced its first Bengaluru office.
He's connecting with CTO Rafee Tarafdar and AI head Balakrishna DR, spotlighting India's rising role in the global AI race.
Claude AI to speak Indian languages
India is now Anthropic's second-biggest market after the US, with demand for AI tools booming.
Anthropic wants to make its Claude AI smarter in Indian languages like Hindi and Tamil, and is eyeing partnerships with giants like Reliance and local startups—especially for education and healthcare.
Amodei's visit, including a dinner hosted by Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani for select founders, shows just how seriously global AI players are taking India right now.