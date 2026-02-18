CMA CGM, Cochin Shipyard to build 6 LNG vessels Business Feb 18, 2026

French shipping giant CMA CGM is teaming up with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to build six eco-friendly, LNG-powered container vessels for $360 million.

Each ship costs about $60 million, and the first one should be ready in three years.

This deal builds on CMA CGM's ties with India that have been going strong for nearly 40 years.