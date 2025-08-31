CMR Green Technologies files IPO papers with SEBI

CMR Green Technologies, a leading non-ferrous metal recycler, has filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) . The proposed IPO is entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 4.28 crore equity shares. The selling shareholders include promoter Mohan Agarwal, certain members of the promoter group, and investor Global Scrap Processors Ltd.

Ownership structure Promoter holding in the company Currently, promoters and promoter group entities own an approximately 87% stake in CMR Green Technologies. The remaining 13% is owned by Global Scrap Processors. As this IPO is entirely an OFS, the company won't get any money from the issue; all funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholders.

Past attempts Second attempt to enter capital markets This is CMR Green's second attempt to enter the capital markets. In September 2021, the company had filed draft papers for an IPO consisting of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹300 crore and an OFS of 3.34 crore shares by promoters and investors. While SEBI approved the proposal in February 2022, the company later decided against proceeding with the public issue at that time.