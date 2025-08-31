US tariffs on Indian shrimp to hit exports: Report
India's shrimp industry is bracing for a tough year as the US, its biggest buyer, raised the overall duty burden on Indian shrimp entering the US to 58.26%, with the increase taking effect on August 27, 2025.
With nearly half of India's $5 billion annual shrimp exports headed to the US, experts expect shipments to drop by up to 18% in FY26—a major blow after four years of flat revenues.
Profit margins set to hit decade lows
Exporters are feeling the pinch with profit margins set to hit decade lows—dropping to just about 5%.
Competing countries like Ecuador and Vietnam now have an edge thanks to lower tariffs.
Even with efforts to find new markets and products, Indian exporters face tougher times ahead.
Crisil Ratings warns that tighter margins could hurt exporters' ability to repay loans and stay financially healthy.
With global competition heating up and higher costs biting in, India's spot as a top shrimp supplier is suddenly looking less secure.