US tariffs on Indian shrimp to hit exports: Report Business Aug 31, 2025

India's shrimp industry is bracing for a tough year as the US, its biggest buyer, raised the overall duty burden on Indian shrimp entering the US to 58.26%, with the increase taking effect on August 27, 2025.

With nearly half of India's $5 billion annual shrimp exports headed to the US, experts expect shipments to drop by up to 18% in FY26—a major blow after four years of flat revenues.