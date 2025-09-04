Before the change, coal attracted 5% GST along with compensation cess of ₹400 per ton

18% GST on coal: Why this move supports Coal India

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on coal has been increased from 5% to 18%. The decision was taken at the 56th GST Council meeting on Wednesday. Before the change, coal attracted 5% GST along with compensation cess of ₹400 per ton. However, the rate hike will not affect Coal India, the country's largest miner, since the compensation cess has been abolished. At the time of writing, shares of Coal India had gained 0.44% to trade at ₹391.5.