Gold prices drop by ₹1,000 in Delhi: Check rates
Gold prices in Delhi dropped by ₹1,000 on Thursday to ₹1,06,070 per 10gm, right after reaching an all-time high the day before.
Silver followed suit, slipping by ₹500 to ₹1,25,600 per kilogram.
Why gold and silver are important for investors
If you're thinking about investing or just keeping an eye on your savings, these swings are worth noting.
Even with the dip, gold is still near its highest-ever levels—showing how it remains a go-to choice when the economy feels shaky or global news gets tense.
What's causing the drop?
The main reasons: people cashing in profits and softer trends worldwide.
Globally, gold also fell (down $39.61 to $3,539/oz), as investors weighed US Federal Reserve moves and rising debt worries.
Silver's slide highlights how closely these metals move together when uncertainty is in the air.