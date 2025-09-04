Next Article
Japan, US nearing deal to cut car import tariffs
Japan and the US are about to seal a deal that would drop tariffs on Japanese cars from 27.5% down to 15%.
This change could kick in just two weeks after President Trump signs an executive order.
The talks are part of a bigger trade push that's been in motion since July 2024.
Japan's commitment to buy more US goods
Japan plans to buy more US rice and American-made planes as part of the agreement.
There's also talk of a massive $550 billion investment package from Japan into the US, backed by government-owned banks.
The final decision now rests with President Trump for the sign-off.