Amazon's Axio acquisition gets RBI nod: Deal valued at $200 million

Axio offers lending and Buy Now, Pay Later services to around 10 million customers and manages assets worth around ₹2,200 crore. With a low bad loan rate (1.8%), it's been doing well. After this deal, early investors like Peak XV Partners have exited, and Amazon now owns the whole show—after first investing $20 million in Axio in August 2024.

Amazon aims to leverage its platform for Axio's growth

This gives Amazon more muscle to offer credit on its platform and even branch into things like food delivery.

The plan is to help Axio reach another 100 million users by tapping into Amazon's resources—all while letting Axio keep running under its founding team but now as part of the larger Amazon family.