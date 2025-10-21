Coal India gains 2.37% in a week: Check out prices Business Oct 21, 2025

Coal India's stock saw a 2.37% boost this week, with a last traded price of ₹390.6 as of the morning of October 21, 2025, though the previous session closed at ₹388.80.

This uptick hints that investors are feeling pretty optimistic, even though the stock dipped slightly over the past month.