Coal India gains 2.37% in a week: Check out prices
Business
Coal India's stock saw a 2.37% boost this week, with a last traded price of ₹390.6 as of the morning of October 21, 2025, though the previous session closed at ₹388.80.
This uptick hints that investors are feeling pretty optimistic, even though the stock dipped slightly over the past month.
Market cap of ₹2.4 lakh crore
On October 21, shares ended at ₹388.80 with over 40 lakh traded—pretty active for a single day.
The company's market value now stands at a hefty ₹2,40,716 crore.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and earnings per share at ₹53.78, Coal India also managed a small gain of 0.54% over the last three months.