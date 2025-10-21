Next Article
ONGC shares gain 2% in a week: Check price movement
Business
ONGC shares have risen 1.91% this week, reflecting upbeat investor mood.
The stock is trading at ₹248.74, with a hefty market cap of ₹3.13 lakh crore.
Financial stats look solid too—price-to-earnings ratio sits at 8.69 and earnings per share are ₹28.63 (as of October 21, 2025).
Price movement and trading volume
Over the past month, ONGC delivered a strong 5% return and stayed steady over three months.
The previous day's close saw a slight bump to ₹247.69, and trading volume topped one crore shares—clear signs that investors are paying attention to India's biggest oil and gas producer, which plays a key role in energy security.