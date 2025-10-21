Why Hindalco Industries is a hot stock pick right now

If you're watching the markets or just curious about big players, Hindalco's climb signals strong investor confidence. That kind of buzz usually means people believe in where the company is headed.

Stock's performance and financials

Hindalco looks healthy on paper: its market value is around ₹1.75 lakh crore, and its earnings per share are solid at ₹75.34 with a price-to-earnings ratio near 10.4—suggesting it's profitable but not overpriced.

The stock has bounced between ₹546 and ₹790 this past year, showing it can handle market swings without losing steam.