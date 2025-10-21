Google faces $8.3B lawsuit over EU shopping service bias

Case could set precedent for private antitrust lawsuits in Sweden

Pricerunner first sought damages up to 2017 but raised the amount for ongoing harm and interest.

The trial, which began on October 20, 2025, will dig into Google's conduct and what it might owe.

Google says it's played fair since 2017, letting over 1,500 comparison sites access its shopping platform (up from just seven before).

The case could set a new standard for private antitrust lawsuits in Sweden, with the trial scheduled to last until December 19, 2025.