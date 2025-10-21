Next Article
European stocks post biggest 1-day gain in 3 weeks
European markets had a solid Monday, with the STOXX 600 posting its biggest one-day rise in close to three weeks as worries over US banking troubles and trade tensions started to fade.
Gains were led by industrial and financial stocks.
Defense firms surge, banks get a boost
Defense companies like Rheinmetall and Hensoldt surged, and banks got a boost after strong US regional lender results eased credit risk fears.
Over in France, Kering's shares climbed after selling its beauty unit, though BNP Paribas took a hit after a US court ruling.
Meanwhile, hints at possible US-China tariff cuts lifted investor mood, but British retailer B&M saw its biggest-ever share drop after cutting its profit forecast.