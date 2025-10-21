European stocks post biggest 1-day gain in 3 weeks

Defense firms surge, banks get a boost

Defense companies like Rheinmetall and Hensoldt surged, and banks got a boost after strong US regional lender results eased credit risk fears.

Over in France, Kering's shares climbed after selling its beauty unit, though BNP Paribas took a hit after a US court ruling.

Meanwhile, hints at possible US-China tariff cuts lifted investor mood, but British retailer B&M saw its biggest-ever share drop after cutting its profit forecast.