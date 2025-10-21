[Funding alert] AI startup Casium raises $5 million to streamline US visas

Kulkarni's own visa journey inspired her to start Casium

Casium, founded in 2024, starts with a simple online form; their AI then analyzes public data and builds your profile.

Legal experts pick the best visa option based on that info—so paperwork takes less than 10 days and mistakes drop big time.

Kulkarni says her own frustrating H-1B journey inspired her, and her goal was to make the visa process faster and more accurate.

It looks like she's off to a strong start.