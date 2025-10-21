[Funding alert] AI startup Casium raises $5 million to streamline US visas
Priyanka Kulkarni, who once worked at Microsoft, has launched Casium—a startup using AI to make the US visa process way less stressful and much faster.
With a $100,000 H-1B application fee making things tough for businesses, Casium has helped hundreds of applicants, and some users have moved from application to employment in under a month.
The company recently raised $5 million in a seed round to keep growing.
Kulkarni's own visa journey inspired her to start Casium
Casium, founded in 2024, starts with a simple online form; their AI then analyzes public data and builds your profile.
Legal experts pick the best visa option based on that info—so paperwork takes less than 10 days and mistakes drop big time.
Kulkarni says her own frustrating H-1B journey inspired her, and her goal was to make the visa process faster and more accurate.
It looks like she's off to a strong start.