Japan set to have its 1st female prime minister

Takaichi's agenda: defense, economic recovery, and conservative views

Backed by the LDP-JIP alliance, Takaichi is expected to stick to a strong defense stance and focus on economic recovery as costs rise.

While JIP won't get cabinet seats just yet, their leader Hirofumi Yoshimura stated JIP will not take cabinet posts until the party is confident about its partnership with the LDP.

Takaichi, a close ally of former PM Shinzo Abe, is likely to push for military upgrades and constitutional changes, but she's also known for her conservative views—she's against gender equality reforms and supports traditional policies on imperial succession and same-sex marriage.