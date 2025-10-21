Japan set to have its 1st female prime minister
Japan is about to make history with Sanae Takaichi becoming its first female prime minister, following a new coalition between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Japan Innovation Party (JIP).
Her election fills a leadership gap left after Shigeru Ishiba stepped down three months ago, and comes as the country looks for stability after tough election results this July.
Takaichi's agenda: defense, economic recovery, and conservative views
Backed by the LDP-JIP alliance, Takaichi is expected to stick to a strong defense stance and focus on economic recovery as costs rise.
While JIP won't get cabinet seats just yet, their leader Hirofumi Yoshimura stated JIP will not take cabinet posts until the party is confident about its partnership with the LDP.
Takaichi, a close ally of former PM Shinzo Abe, is likely to push for military upgrades and constitutional changes, but she's also known for her conservative views—she's against gender equality reforms and supports traditional policies on imperial succession and same-sex marriage.