Coforge's stock climbs 2% on leadership changes

Strong financial performance for Coforge

Even with shifts at the top, Coforge is showing solid numbers.

For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue climbed to ₹3,688 crore and net profit hit ₹356 crore—both up from earlier this year.

Looking at the bigger picture: for FY25 (ending March), revenue jumped to ₹12,050 crore and net profit reached ₹936 crore, both higher than last year's figures.