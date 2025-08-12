Next Article
Coforge's stock climbs 2% on leadership changes
Coforge's stock went up 2% on Tuesday, landing at ₹1,647.10, after the company made some major moves.
They filed a Scheme of Amalgamation Application with the National Company Law Tribunal and shared that President & Executive Director Gautam Samanta will step down effective October 10, 2025.
Strong financial performance for Coforge
Even with shifts at the top, Coforge is showing solid numbers.
For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue climbed to ₹3,688 crore and net profit hit ₹356 crore—both up from earlier this year.
Looking at the bigger picture: for FY25 (ending March), revenue jumped to ₹12,050 crore and net profit reached ₹936 crore, both higher than last year's figures.