ICICI Bank raises MAB requirement: What it means for you
Starting August 1, 2025, opening a new ICICI Bank savings account will cost you more to keep active.
The minimum average monthly balance (MAMB) for metro and urban branches has jumped from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.
Semi-urban branches now require ₹25,000 (up from ₹5,000), and rural branches need ₹10,000 (up from ₹2,500).
Penalties and extra charges
If your average balance dips below the required amount in a month, you'll face a penalty.
Plus, if you go over the free cash transaction limit or make more than three non-ICICI ATM withdrawals in metro areas per month, extra charges kick in.
Good news: existing accounts and zero-balance salary/basic savings accounts aren't affected.
Premium banking experience
ICICI appears to be aiming for premium customers by raising the bar on balances—fewer low-balance and inactive accounts could mean more focus on profitability.
If keeping a high balance isn't your thing, zero-balance options are still around for now.