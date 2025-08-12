ICICI Bank raises MAB requirement: What it means for you Business Aug 12, 2025

Starting August 1, 2025, opening a new ICICI Bank savings account will cost you more to keep active.

The minimum average monthly balance (MAMB) for metro and urban branches has jumped from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.

Semi-urban branches now require ₹25,000 (up from ₹5,000), and rural branches need ₹10,000 (up from ₹2,500).