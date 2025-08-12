Ultraviolette revs up with $21 million funding for global expansion

With 14 models planned by 2027, Ultraviolette is going full throttle

Ultraviolette wants to have 14 models by 2027 and is looking at Latin America and Southeast Asia for future launches.

They're ramping up their Bengaluru plant to make 60,000 bikes a year and plan to open 80 more stores across India by March next year.

With over 3,000 sales in India so far (think F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet), they expect revenue to top $50 million (around ₹410 crore) this financial year—a big step for India's EV scene.