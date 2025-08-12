RBA cuts cash rate to 3.6%: Here's how it impacts you Business Aug 12, 2025

On August 12, 2025, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) dropped its cash rate to 3.6%—the third cut this year.

With inflation cooling off and unemployment ticking up, the RBA is hoping this move helps keep the economy steady.

If you've got a $500,000 mortgage, expect to save about $74 a month now—$272 in total so far this year.