Cognition offers up to $10 million in credits if Devin underdelivers
Business
AI startup Cognition is making a bold move: if its virtual software engineer, Devin, doesn't save your company real time and money, it will give you up to $10 million in credits.
Devin is designed to handle coding tasks on its own, so clients may receive credits if Devin's estimated engineering value falls short of what they paid for.
Cognition values engineer hours saved
Cognition measures Devin's impact by estimating hours saved for human engineers and putting a dollar value on that time.
If Devin's output doesn't match what you paid, you get credits toward future services, up to $10 million.
This offer is aimed at big businesses using Devin Cloud or existing qualifying customers, so companies can try out AI without worrying about wasted investment.