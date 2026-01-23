Cognizant is betting big on India's smaller cities for its AI push
Business
Cognizant is opening new offices in Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Gujarat's Gift City, aiming to tap into fresh talent outside the usual tech hubs.
The company's CEO, Ravi Kumar S, wants to move beyond traditional IT services and turn Cognizant into a leader in AI-powered business solutions.
This marks a shift from just stabilizing the business to going all-in on growth.
Why does this matter?
This move isn't just about more jobs—it's about how Cognizant sees India as central to its AI strategy.
Cognizant is modernizing old-school software with a human-machine collaboration approach and even considering a rare secondary stock listing in India.
If you're curious about where tech—and your future job—might be headed, this is worth watching.