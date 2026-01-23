Cognizant is betting big on India's smaller cities for its AI push Business Jan 23, 2026

Cognizant is opening new offices in Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Gujarat's Gift City, aiming to tap into fresh talent outside the usual tech hubs.

The company's CEO, Ravi Kumar S, wants to move beyond traditional IT services and turn Cognizant into a leader in AI-powered business solutions.

This marks a shift from just stabilizing the business to going all-in on growth.