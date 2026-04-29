Cognizant launches innovation network to invest in enterprise software startups
Business
Cognizant just rolled out the Cognizant Innovation Network, a fresh investment arm aimed at helping early and midstage enterprise software startups grow.
The focus is on hot tech areas like AI, data, cybersecurity, and cloud, with the goal of bringing these innovations into Cognizant's own services.
Jatin Dalal, the company's CFO, will head up this initiative.
Cognizant network offers startups client access
Startups joining the network get access to Cognizant's industry know-how and wide client base: think of it as a boost for both sides.
CEO Ravi Kumar S put it simply, "This keeps us right where new AI breakthroughs are happening."
He also highlighted that supporting these startups isn't just about tech: it's about turning smart ideas into real value for businesses everywhere.