Cognizant's Ravi Kumar says AI expands addressable market past $5.5T
Cognizant's CEO Ravi Kumar says AI is set to supercharge the tech world, expanding the company's potential market from $1 trillion to more than $5.5 trillion.
Speaking at its AI forum, he shared that businesses have already spent $1 trillion on AI infrastructure and are expected to invest another $6 trillion to $7 trillion in the next three to five years.
Kumar backs AI agents, digital labor
Kumar pointed out there's still a gap between all this spending and actual business results, but believes AI agents and digital labor can change that.
He highlighted cybersecurity, upgrading old systems, and a partnership with Workfabric AI aimed at turning client data into real insights.
On top of that, Jatin Dalal suggested AI will fundamentally reshape Cognizant's workforce structure, with new roles like Frontier Engineers, showing how fast things are evolving in tech right now.