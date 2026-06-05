Cognizant's Ravi Kumar says AI expands addressable market past $5.5T

Kumar backs AI agents, digital labor

Kumar pointed out there's still a gap between all this spending and actual business results, but believes AI agents and digital labor can change that.

He highlighted cybersecurity, upgrading old systems, and a partnership with Workfabric AI aimed at turning client data into real insights.

On top of that, Jatin Dalal suggested AI will fundamentally reshape Cognizant's workforce structure, with new roles like Frontier Engineers, showing how fast things are evolving in tech right now.