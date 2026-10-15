Cohere signs letter of intent to buy AISLE AI startup
Cohere, a Canadian AI lab, said it had signed a letter of intent to buy AISLE, a San Francisco startup that uses AI to spot software bugs.
AISLE's team has already uncovered over 500 new bugs (including big ones in OpenSSL), thanks to founders with experience at Avast, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic.
The move is all about making Cohere's security game stronger for both businesses and public organizations.
AISLE brings Prague hub to Cohere
AISLE brings its engineering hub in Prague to the table, helping Cohere grow its European presence, especially after a merger with Germany's Aleph Alpha reported to be worth about $20 billion.
With AISLE's smart tech and track record in finding new bugs, Cohere hopes to boost threat detection and offer better security solutions for enterprise and public sector clients.