Cohere signs letter of intent to buy AISLE AI startup

Cohere, a Canadian AI lab, said it had signed a letter of intent to buy AISLE, a San Francisco startup that uses AI to spot software bugs.

AISLE's team has already uncovered over 500 new bugs (including big ones in OpenSSL), thanks to founders with experience at Avast, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic.

The move is all about making Cohere's security game stronger for both businesses and public organizations.